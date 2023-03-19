Barnett and Egan in doubt for Warriors next match

[Source: NRL]

Warriors second-rower Mitch Barnett was taken to hospital in a neck brace and hooker Wayde Egan also failed to finish their side’s 26-12 defeat of the Cowboys last night.

Barnett came from the field in the 55th minute clutching at his neck and he was placed in an ambulance on a stretcher after later complaining of a nerve pain.

North Queensland centre Gehamat Shibasaki was placed on report for a crusher tackle.

Egan, who had passed an earlier HIA, came reeling out of a tackle on Jason Taumalolo late in the match and is in doubt for next weekend’s home game against the Bulldogs under the NRL’s new 11-day stand down policy.

Round three of competition continues today with the Bulldogs taking on the Wests Tigers at 5.05pm and the Raiders meet the Sharks at 7.15pm.