Ba Women FC in camp

After a strong domestic season, Ba Women’s team is in camp preparing for the OFC Women’s Champions League in Tahiti.

Head coach Charlene Lockington says preparations have been successful, and the team is looking forward to the trip to Tahiti.

Lockington says that this will be the first time some of the players have traveled overseas to play football.

She thanked their families for supporting their trip to Tahiti.

“Preparations have been great. The weather hasn’t been on our side, but we’re really looking forward to coming to Tahiti. The girls are excited, and our preparations have been good.”

The team qualified for the OFC Women’s Champions League after a 1-0 victory against Labasa Women in the Fiji Women’s Super League final.

Lockington says fans can expect an exciting brand of football at the tournament.

“We’re coming with speed and quickness. We can slow the pace down when we need to. Just wait and see us play.”

Ba Women FC is in Group A, along with Penama Tigers FC (Vanuatu), Henderson Eels FC (Solomon Islands), and Tupapa Maraerenga FC (Cook Islands).

The action kicks off on May 4 in Papeete, with the final held on May 17.

