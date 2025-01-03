Young Athletes show progress

[Source: Fiji Sports Council]

Athletics Fiji coach Bola Tafoou says the young athletes participating in their current sports council training program at HFC Bank Stadium, Suva have shown noticeable improvements in both speed and endurance.

“We could see when we do speed and when we do our endurance workout, we could see the difference in time they started till today, it’s a big improvement.”

To further evaluate the athletes’ growth, Tafoou shared plans for a fitness test four weeks into the program.

“We’ll also have a fitness test four weeks after the whole program starts when then we’ll check out a little competition of 60meters or 150meters, just to see where they stand.”

The training program is part of Athletics Fiji’s effort to develop young talent, focusing on structured progress and measurable results to prepare them for future competitions.

With such promising progress, the future looks bright for these budding athletes.