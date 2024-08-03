Tewa to give best

[Source: Team Fiji/ Facebook]

Team Fiji’s lone track athlete Waisake Tewa will be taking part in the 100m preliminary round today at the Paris Olympics.

The 21-year-old had a feel of the Stade de France tracks yesterday in preparation for today’s heats.

Tewa understands he will be running against some of the best in world and it will be no easy feat.

“I know I will be running against some of the world’s best and I’ve made it a goal to come here, get the job done, do my best and make my family and country proud.”

Tewa adds that this Olympic dream was according to God’s plan.

Tewa was also the lone 100m male athlete to make it to the final of the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands last year where he set a new personal best of 10.71s.

The former Nakasi High School student will be running alongside seven other athletes in heat six of the 100m men’s preliminary at 8.35 tonight.

Meanwhile, the current record holder for this event in the Olympics is retired Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt at 9.63 seconds set in 2012 in London.