Taveuni here for business

Team Taveuni is not in Suva to make up the numbers at the Fiji Primary Schools Tuckers Ice Cream Games.

They are here to show that there’s talent in maritime schools.

The team had a great training run at the HFC Bank Stadium yesterday, and the athletes are here with a mission and are determined to achieve good results.

According to head coach, Joeli Volau, athletes were selected from the Kaji Rugby and other sports competitions held earlier this year.

“For our preparation, as we all know, the Kaji and Kajiana rugby just finished a few weeks ago, we went back and put together a team for this athletics tournament.”

Volau adamant his athletes have what it takes to compete at this level against other districts.

The games will be held at the stadium tomorrow and Friday.

You can catch all the action live on FBC Sports.