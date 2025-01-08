Savou finds passion for athletics

Aisea Savou

Seventeen-year-old Roko Aisea Savou from International School Suva has found his stride in athletics, a sport he initially had no interest in.

Athletics is the first sport he’s taken up, motivated by a desire to try something new, and it’s already transforming his life.

“Joining athletics has helped me with my school too. I used to fall behind in class, but now I’m more focused. I didn’t used to wake up early before, but now I do for my trainings.”

Though he initially wasn’t fond of the sport, Roko’s mindset changed after joining Laucala Bay Athletics, where he saw progress in his speed, agility, and stamina.

Now, he’s determined to take part in the Coca-Cola Games this year and keep pushing himself.

“It’s been a really enjoyable experience so far. Learning new techniques has opened my mind to more about the sport. I’d encourage other young people to give it a go, you might not like it at first, but you’ll learn along the way.”

Meanwhile, national athletics coach Albert Miller spoke about the importance of competition for young athletes like Roko, saying that regular events are key to keeping them motivated and helping them improve.

With his newfound discipline and the right coaching, Roko Savou is on track to make a statement at the Coca-Cola Games this year.