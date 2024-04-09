Police to ramp up operation at Fiji Finals

The police presence at last year's Fiji Finals

The Fiji Police Force issued a stern warning to the public against selling drugs at the upcoming Fiji Finals competition next month.

Police Chief of Operations ACP Livai Driu emphasized their vigilance throughout the event, stating that it’s their responsibility to safeguard all attendees.

ACP Driu says that anyone caught dealing with illegal substances will face immediate consequences.

“We are going to be serious about it and we are going to target these groups or the people that are planning to sell drugs to the students. We are warning them and we have operation masses in place and we have all our capabilities in place in trying to ensure that the games are incident free.”

He adds their community policing team will be providing advisories and safety tips to students.

Meanwhile, Minister for Immigration Pio Tikoduadua has confirmed that there will be Police Dogs present.

He reminds the public not to bring drugs or send children to the stadium with drugs.

He adds the games is for the student’s development and not a distraction.

The Fiji Finals is scheduled for the 2nd to the 4th of next month.