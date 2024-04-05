MGM leads Girls Division unofficial tally

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School is currently leading the Suva Zone One unofficial tally in the girls’ division underway at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

MGM has 11 gold, four silver and four bronze medals.

In second place is Ratu Sukuna Memorial School with three gold and one silver, while Ballantine Memorial School is in third place with one gold, two silver, and three bronze.

Article continues after advertisement

In the boys’ division, Christian Mission Fellowship has four gold, two silver, and two bronze medals.

Second is Namosi Secondary with three gold, two silver, and two bronze, while MGM is third with two gold, five silver and five bronze.

The finals are currently taking place at the HFC Bank Stadium.