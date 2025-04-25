Marist, MGM keep their edge at Coca-Cola Games

Marist Brothers High School and Mahatma Gandhi Memorial school continues to hold their lead in the girls and boy’s division in the 2025 Coca-Cola Championship after day two at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

MBHS has collected a total of eight gold, seven silver and six bronze at first place, while Suva Grammar School follows closely in second with five gold, six silver and four bronze.

In third place sits Ratu Kadavulevu School with three gold, two silver and one bronze.

MGM leads the girl’s division with 10 gold, seven silver and one bronze as Adi Cakobau School trails in second with four gold, four silver and six bronze while Ratu Sukuna Memorial School sits in third with four gold and one bronze.

