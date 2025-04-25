Levuka Public makes history at Coca-Cola Games

The Coca-Cola Games continue to bring together students, families, and supporters from all over Fiji.

The spotlight was on Levuka Public School as they took part in a historic moment, raising the Fiji flag for the very first time at the Coca-Cola Games.

For the students, it was a proud moment. For their parents, it was even more emotional. Many made great sacrifices to witness this milestone event.

Parents from Levuka Public School travelled from the old capital, waking up early and even skipping breakfast just to be there.

They gathered at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, watching with joy as their children performed the flag-raising ceremony and led the color party march.

They said the journey, the cost, and the early start were all worth it because this memory would last forever for both them and their children.

While this was Levuka Public School’s first flag-raising at the Coca-Cola Games, it has already made a lasting impact.

For the school, it’s a powerful reminder that no distance or ocean can stop school pride and national celebration.

