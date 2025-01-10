Fiji finals confirmed for final school week

While discussions are ongoing to resolve the date clash between the Fijian Drua versus Reds match and the athletics competition, Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Association acting Secretary Biu Colati confirms that regardless of the outcome the competition will still take place during the final week of Term 1.

They are currently working to find the best possible alternative for the dates of the three-day athletics competition, which typically concludes on a Saturday.

Colati says further discussions will take place next week in hopes of reaching a solution as soon as possible.

“The safest thing to say as far as Fiji Secondary School is confirmed is our games will be happening on the last week of school, what we’re trying to figure out now is how we could accommodate the Drua game to come in since you know our finals normally happen on Saturday.”

Colati adds that these negotiations aim to determine whether the Fiji Finals can be moved to Thursday or Friday of the same week, a day earlier than usual.

The Drua vs Reds and day three of the Fiji Finals is both scheduled for the 3rd of May at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.