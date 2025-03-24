Busy week for secondary schools as zone kick-starts

[File Photo]

Secondary schools in the central division are gearing up for a hectic week as two back-to-back athletics zone competitions are set to begin tomorrow at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Over the next four days, two major athletics zones will take place.

Suva Zone Two kicks off tomorrow and runs through Wednesday, while Suva Zone One starts on Thursday and wraps up on Friday.

In addition, six more zone competitions will be held across the country on Thursday and Friday, including the Ovalau Zone, Macuata Zone One and Two, Bua, Savusavu, and Taveuni.

The Lautoka Zone will be held on Friday and Saturday at Churchill Park.

Looking ahead, the National Championship Coca-Cola Games will take place from April 24th to 26th at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, with live coverage on FBC TV.

