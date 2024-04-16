Athletics

Athletics Fiji to work closely with Secondary Schools

Taina Tuiwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

April 16, 2024 12:17 pm

National Athletics Coach Albert Miller says they will be working very closely with Fiji Secondary Schools athletes to enhance their development ahead of the Oceania Championships.

He says it does not stop there as they also hope to select a group of athletes for international competitions later in the year.

Miller adds the plan is to have the athletes divided into two categories.

“That’s why we’re going to be having that under-16 and under-18 team with the idea that later on in the year we can select a team from those age groups to go and compete in Queensland, New Zealand or the Australian Championships.”

The national coach says that the most competitive area in athletics at the moment is the team events.

They will collaborate closely to address the gaps in this area.

The 2024 Oceania Championship will be held from the 4th to the 6th of June at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

