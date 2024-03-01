Athletes have time to re-adjust

Athletes participating in the Oceania Athletics meet won’t be affected during the June event, as they have been training on grounds for the past few months.

The synthetic stadium tracks which reopened yesterday have been under construction since before the Pacific Games last year.

National Coach Albert Miller assures that the athletes have sufficient time to adjust to the newly refurbished tracks at HFC Bank Stadium.

Article continues after advertisement

‘Glad to say that a lot of the clubs are doing their own training and are hyped for the Fiji Secondary School finals and everybody is just so into it and we are definitely looking forward to seeing them compete in the coming months.’

Miller says that the athletes will undergo their first trials at the Easter championships to decide their way forward for the highly anticipated regional meet, which involves Australia and New Zealand.

The competition will be held from June 1st to the 8th at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Meanwhile, the newly-refurbished stadium tracks will host its first event this morning, which is the combined athletics inter-house meet for Nakasi High School, Nabua Secondary School, Noco Secondary School and Davuilevu Methodist School.