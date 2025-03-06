Ba Women's fight for FIFA qualification begins in O-league

[ FilePhoto ]

The announcement of the inaugural 2026 FIFA Women’s Champions Cup has opened a door for Oceania’s top clubs, including Ba Women’s FC.

The winner of the 2025 OFC Women’s Champions League will get a chance to qualify for the 2026 FIFA Women’s Champions Cup.

This development is a major step forward for women’s club football in Oceania, offering a direct pathway for the region’s top teams to compete at the highest level.

The journey begins with the 2025 OFC Women’s Champions League, scheduled from May 4th to 17th.

Winning this regional tournament is the crucial first step.

The 2025 OFC Champions will then enter the preliminary stage of the 2026 FIFA Women’s Champions Cup, where they will face the champions from Asia (AFC).

A victory in this match will then lead to a second-round clash against the champions from Africa (CAF).

Success in the second round will propel the OFC representative into the semi-finals, where they will compete against the champions from Europe (UEFA), North and Central America (Concacaf), and South America (CONMEBOL).

This structure offers an unprecedented opportunity for Ba Women’s FC, and other Oceania clubs, to prove their mettle against the world’s best.

