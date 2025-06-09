Young drug users driving HIV surge

Fiji has reached a critical juncture in its fight against HIV, with senior health officials warning that the surge in infections, particularly among young people who inject drugs has escalated into a national crisis.

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa says the situation has gone beyond the country’s current technical and professional capacity.

He highlighted this during the opening of the National Needle and Syringe Program Implementation Workshop.

“It is a development challenge as a nation. It is a social challenge. It is a moral challenge. It has become a national security challenge for our beloved Fiji’s future. A healthier Fiji is not optional. It is essential.”

Ravunawa urged participants to approach the workshop with urgency, noting decades of global evidence showing that needle and syringe programs save lives.

“You each carry a responsibility, a national mandate, to help us to design a Needle and Syringe Program that is fit for Fiji, that is evidence-based, that will be sustainable, culturally appropriate, equitable, and able to reach those who will need it most.”

Ravunawa warns that delaying action will result in more infections and preventable deaths.

