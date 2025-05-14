Young diabetics avoid treatment: Niumataiwalu

A silent crisis is growing in Fiji, young people living with diabetes are refusing treatment.

Diabetes Fiji Advocate Timaima Niumataiwalu says many are stuck in denial, afraid of stigma, and unaware of how serious their condition is.

Niumataiwalu warns that some are already suffering life-changing complications.

She says many young diabetics are not attending clinics, not taking their medication, and are worsening the seriousness of their condition.

Niumataiwalu says turnout remains low at workshops designed to support young diabetics.

“So whenever we have the training, we tell them, see if you want to get your strips and all, you can come for the training and we’ll hand it out there. And we also tell them that we provide transport money and also the meals are provided. That’s the way we get them to attend the training.”

Niumataiwalu adds many more young people are still out there, struggling in silence, and in urgent need of support.

