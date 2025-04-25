Yat Sen strikes gold in long jump after 13-year wait

Waisiki Komainaiqoro.

For the first time in 13 years, Yat Sen Secondary School has bagged a gold medal in the long jump event at the Coca-Cola Games Championship.

The win came from Waisiki Komainaiqoro, who finished in first place for the senior boys division, jumping a distance of 6.87 meters.

According to Yat Sen officials, Milika Tuivanuavou last won gold for their school in long jump back in 2012.



Komainaiqoro says winning gold at the Fiji Finals has been his target since the first day of training, and he is adamant about winning another when he participates in the triple jump finals tomorrow.

When the Fiji Finals concludes tomorrow, Komainaiqoro will switch training from the tracks to the pool, as he will be representing the school at the Fiji National Swimming Age Group Championship.

