Yasawa students set example for others

Yasawa North Secondary School Students, Teachers & MOE officials infornt of the burnt school building last year

The Year 12 students of Yasawa North Secondary School have defied adversity to achieve a remarkable 100 percent pass rate for 2024, even after a devastating fire destroyed one of their classrooms and office.

Principal Master Tomasi Lakeba expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the achievement, attributing the success to the hard work and sacrifices of both teachers and the seven Year 12 students.

Yasawa North Secondary is among the three secondary schools with a 100 percent pass rate. The other two are Wainimakutu Secondary School and Labasa College.

Article continues after advertisement

Lakeba says from the very start of the academic year, they set their target at 100 percent and worked tirelessly towards it, using improvement strategies along the way.

Despite the challenges faced by the school, including limited facilities compared to mainland counterparts, Lakeba emphasized the commitment of the staff and students.

“We have many challenges here in the SAR group, as many may know. Our facilities are limited. For example, teachers have to share quarters, with two or three teachers occupying the same space. We also use facilities at Ratu Meli Memorial Primary School for classrooms, toilets, and bathrooms. These challenges could easily have hindered us, but we remain positive and focused on delivering quality education.”

Lakeba also encouraged students of other schools who did not meet the exam cut-off to remain hopeful.

“If you don’t make the cut-off, this is not the end of the world. There are opportunities to repeat or improve your marks.”

The Principal took the opportunity to thank various stakeholders for their unwavering support. These include the Turaga Tui Drola, Parents Teacher Association, trustees, especially organizations like Blue Lagoon Beach Resort, South Sea Cruises, and others who have supported the school in various ways, including in travel for sports meets.

Meanwhile, two government schools have also attained more than 95 percent pass rate in this examination.

Bucalevu Secondary School and Adi Cakobau School have attained a 98 percent pass rate.

The provisional results will be released online and can be accessed through the link www.examresults.gov.fj.

All Year 12 students can use their Examination Code Number and personal credentials to access their results.

However, students who do not have internet access can obtain the results from their respective schools or District Education Office.