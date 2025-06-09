WOWS Kids sounds alarm on undiagnosed cancer

Many children in Fiji are missing out on life-saving cancer treatment due to financial struggles.

WOWS Kids Fiji states some families are unable to afford transport to hospitals or food needed during chemotherapy recovery.

Trustee Anabel Ali believes that this continues to block efforts to fight childhood cancer.

She says many children remain undiagnosed, especially in rural and remote areas.

“You know, when your child sleeps more, when they have blood clots, when they are fatigued, when they don’t want to go to school because they’ve got stomach ache, when they vomit. These signs are so trivial sometimes, but so important.”

WOWS is expanding its outreach this year to reach more families.

Ali is urging communities to spread the message and push for follow-up care if symptoms don’t go away.

