Workshop to enhance resource sustainability

[Source: Ministry of Fisheries, Fiji/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Fisheries officials participated in a three-day natural resource management planning development workshop to facilitate constructive deliberations and address existing issues.

The workshop was organized by the Pacific Blue Foundation in partnership with the Ministry of Fisheries and the Rewa Provincial Council office on Beqa Island.

The workshop concluded last Wednesday with a mangrove planting activity at Dakuibeqa Village.

[Source: Ministry of Fisheries, Fiji/ Facebook]

Participating government agencies presented their fisheries interventions and how they align with community and resort partnerships and management development plans for Dakuibeqa Village.

The team also distributed and presented the 4Fj Campaign information tools developed by Change.