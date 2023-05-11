Workshop to enhance child protection in emergencies

[Source: Ministry of Education FIJI/ Facebook]

A Child Protection in Emergency Preparedness Workshop was held yesterday to improve capacity to protect children in all situations, not just emergencies.

Assistant Minister for Education Iliesa Vanawalu says the aim of the workshop is to improve referral mechanisms and disaster risk reduction planning.

In times of calm and safety, he also emphasized the importance of coordination to protect children across agencies, environments, and circumstances.

[Source: Ministry of Education FIJI/ Facebook]

According to Vanawalu, this also includes raising awareness about the importance of building infrastructure for resilient communities.

This workshop was facilitated by UNICEF along with the Ministry of Education.

The workshop participants included officials from the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Empower Pacific, and Save the Children Fiji.