Workplace woes push foreign hiring

The Department of Immigration has received a staggering 596 work applications from foreign nationals seeking employment in Fiji.

The Department received these applications only this month.

Immigration Minister Viliame Naupoto revealed this while addressing the Pacific Polytech graduation ceremony in Tavua today.

The Minister says he has been traveling across the country to speak directly with employers and says there’s a clear reason many businesses are turning to foreign labor.

Naupoto adds this sentiment is echoed by many employers, who complain of a poor work ethic among some locals.

“Local workers, they don’t come to work. They say usually on Monday and Friday, no one is coming to work. Foreign workers, they will just work — they never miss work.”

However, he has clarified that this perception doesn’t apply to all Fijian workers.

He encouraged today’s graduates to break that narrative by entering the workforce with discipline and commitment.

The minister stressed that a shift in attitude is critical for local workers to remain competitive.

