Workers urged to protect families and honour contracts overseas

The government has urged Fijian workers travelling overseas under labour mobility schemes to protect their families and honour their employment contracts.

Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh warned that poor decisions could have lasting consequences for both workers and their loved ones.

He delivered this message during a farewell ceremony for 90 Fijian workers departing for Australia, including 57 first-time participants and 33 returning workers.

He reminded workers that the labour mobility scheme is designed to strengthen families and improve livelihoods, not to place them at risk through misconduct or contract breaches.

Singh cautioned workers against abandoning approved employment arrangements or engaging in illegal cash work, which could result in loss of income, lack of insurance coverage, early repatriation and permanent exclusion from overseas employment opportunities.

“Protect your relationships. Protect your reputation. Protect your future. You must also remember that you have rights as workers in Australia. Australian law, like Fijian law, accords equal rights to all workers, whether they are locals or foreigners. So, know your rights and make sure you are treated right. Safe working conditions, fair treatment, respect.”

Singh stressed that while the vast majority of Fijian workers uphold strong values overseas, even a small number of cases involving misconduct or contract violations can cause serious harm to families and undermine the purpose of the scheme.

He also reminded them that they are protected under Australian law and are entitled to fair treatment, safe working conditions and equal rights in the workplace. At the same time, they were urged to meet their responsibilities by complying with workplace rules and contractual obligations.

The government reiterated that the success of the labour mobility program depends on responsible behaviour, discipline and respect for contracts, which ultimately safeguard families and future employment opportunities for generations to come.

