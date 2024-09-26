Women urged to contest municipal elections

As anticipation grows for the municipal elections, women have been urged to stand as candidates to contest for seats of leadership in the local government.

Minister for Women, Lynda Tabuya emphasizes the necessity for an increase in the representation of women in leadership to ensure gender equality.

Tabuya acknowledges the challenges that hinder women from taking up any role of leadership but encourages women to the steps to be their voice on the national level.

“I just want to tell these women that if you are determined to become a leader in these spaces, then it is about just knowing who you are and what your purpose is and being able to buffer yourself from these attacks that happen.”

Tabuya says women can be agents of change who will undertake genuine action that will address challenges by groups who are vulnerable in society.

In a recent update on the upcoming event, Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa stated that they are finalizing the details of the logistics for the municipal elections.

It includes the establishment of policies and procedures for the allocation of councilors across municipal wards, which aims to ensure that the electoral process is transparent and fair.

The municipal elections is expected to be undertaken within the 2024-2025 fiscal year.