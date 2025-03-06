Women in agriculture push for greater recognition

[ Source: Ministry of Agriculture ]

Over 70 women have gathered in Suva to participate in the National Women in Agriculture Symposium to share experiences and overcome challenges.

60-year-old farmer from Nabekavu, Labasa Vijendra Wati who is also participating in the symposium is calling for greater female leadership in the sector.

Wati has over three decades of experience in agriculture.

She says she has been involved in agriculture since the age of six and does vegetable, sugar cane, and poultry farming.

Vijendra Wati believes women’s voices are essential for the sector’s growth.

I hope that women, our daughters and daughter in laws will get involved in agriculture and they can become successful in future.

39- year- old dairy farmer of Naluwai in Naitasiri Pretika Raj who has been managing the farm for the past seven years believes that their contributions need more recognition.

”I am really glad to be part of this as we women in agriculture are being recognized and I hope what work we do or whatever we are doing at the grassroots level it to be recognized.”

Permanent Secretary for Agriculture Andrew Tukana says women play a pivotal role in the agriculture sector.

He says they remain committed to promoting gender equality and empowering women across all sector

Tukana adds that the annual symposium held in conjunction with International Womens Day serves as a powerful platform to highlight the critical role women play in advancing sustainable agriculture, food security and rural development.

