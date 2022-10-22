Women Fishers Market day to boost fisherwomen

Wet conditions in Suva did not deter the spirit of 13 fisherwomen from the provinces of Rewa, Tailevu, Ra, Ba, and Nadroga who took part in the Women Fishers Market Day today in Colo-i-Suva.

They were showcasing their products to local food services and invited restaurateurs and business partners.

The event was organized by Women in the Fisheries Network at the Batiniwai Restaurant.

Chair Cherie Morris says the event aims to assist women in selling their produce.

“We give them the opportunity to sell their products, and we hope that it will be a regular event to diversify markets instead of them going to the municipal markets.”

Salote Tadokai, who hails from Namara village, says such exposure is much-anticipated as it helps women like her earn a livelihood.

Guests from the Rainforest Eco Lodge and Colo-i-Suva residents flocked to the Market Day to check out the produce on offer.