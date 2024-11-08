Women face significant barriers in accessing finance

Women entrepreneurs are facing significant barriers in accessing finance and credit to grow their business.

British High Commissioner to Fiji, Dr. Brian Jones, while speaking at the iSoqosoqo Vakamarama iTaukei centennial celebration in Suva this morning, outlined the systemic challenges businesswomen encounter in Fiji’s economic landscape.

Dr Jones highlighted the results of a survey from an Asian government, which reveals a stark reality for women-owned micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises.

“The unmet demand for finance for women in business in Fiji is around $110 million a year. Few are able to get money to start their businesses. And this shows us that it’s not just about good ideas, about how to create wealth. It’s also about supporting the foundations of world creation.”

According to the survey, women-led businesses are 2.5 times more likely to have their loan applications rejected than their male counterparts.

Dr. Jones says financial literacy is important and there is a need for greater support in educating girls about business from a young age and also called for a stronger female presence in the banking sector.

The High Commissioner also says there is a need for greater government support and for organizations which focus on creating wealth and economic opportunities in local communities, to play a more active role in empowering women.