Women advance in maritime sector

Women’s participation in the maritime industry has evolved over the years; however, significant challenges still remain.

As women break into the maritime industry, leaders urge swift action to raise visibility, secure funding, and amplify female voices in key decisions.

According to Women in Maritime Association President Jane Koi, one of the major problems they face is the lack of support and funding to empower women in the industry.

Article continues after advertisement

“As you can see, where the women are placed in the industry right now, there are so many women. But it’s good to know what sort of numbers we have. And secondly, for the association, a funding in order for us to roll out the programs that we want to undertake.”

She states that she would like to see more women at the decision-making table, where important choices are made, to ensure they are empowered in this male-dominated industry.

With efforts like WIMA’s data collection and mentorship initiatives, the push is on to empower the next generation of women to not just join the sector but lead it.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.