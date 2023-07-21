Woman to front court for alleged drug possession

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

A 34-year-old woman will be produced at a court sitting in Keyasi, Nadroga charged with the alleged possession of illicit substances namely Ketamine and marijuana.

ACP Sakeo Raikaci says the accused was arrested in Korotogo, Sigatoka on Wednesday night, by a team from the Western Division Narcotics Bureau.

ACP Raikaci says ketamine is used for pharmaceutical purposes and is listed under the Illicit Drugs Control Act 2004 as another type of drug.

He adds the Bureau is working with stakeholders in addressing the emergence of new drugs.

ACP Raikaci is also urging the public to share information on illicit drug activities as it has led to successful discoveries and arrests.