Water, a key focal area in the National Economic Summit

Water Authority of Fiji Chief Executive, Doctor Amit Chanan. [File Photo]

The Water Authority of Fiji Chief Executive, Doctor Amit Chanan, has welcomed the news that water will be a key focus area in the upcoming National Economic Summit by the Ministry of Finance.

Dr. Chanan says water plays a vital role in the Fijian economy—be it tourism, food security, urban development, or the emerging circular economy.

He says they will work with the Ministry of Finance to engage with key stakeholders at the National Economic Summit to kick-start the “Water Sector 2050″ strategy.

Dr. Chanan says this will outline Fiji’s water sector priority projects and programmes over the next three decades.

‘Water Sector 2050” aims to transform service delivery, respond to climate vulnerability in services, renew aging water and wastewater infrastructure, contribute to the circular economy, take the water sector to net zero emissions, and enhance the natural environment.

The Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Finance, Shiri Gounder, says the National Economic Summit is looking at the key elements of Fiji’s economy, with water categorized as a vital pillar.

Gounder says they look forward to working with WAF on developing “Water Sector 2050.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, has welcomed the work that WAF is starting on “Water Sector 2050,” saying such long-term planning is critical for essential infrastructure such as water.

Professor Prasad acknowledges the important role that WAF plays in ensuring every Fijian has access to clean and safe drinking water.

He says they are interested in resolving some of the pending issues, such as water cuts.

Professor Prasad says they need WAF to be efficient, to ensure that there are alternatives, such as water carting, when water supply is disrupted.

Professor Prasad reaffirmed the government’s support for the water and wastewater sectors.