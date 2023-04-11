Mydesk Fiji collaborates with Australian government

[Source: Supplied]

Mydesk Fiji, in partnership with the Australian government’s market development facility, is taking steps to promote co-working spaces and business development services for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises in Viti Levu.

The collaboration aims to support the growth of both business models and provide MSMEs with access to virtual services and physical spaces in their respective locations, including through a Memorandum of Understanding signed with Greenhouse Coworking in 2022.

This collaboration is part of MDF’s broader efforts to support commercially viable enterprise solutions for MSMEs.

Article continues after advertisement

Through co-working spaces, MSMEs can access affordable and flexible office facilities, networking opportunities, and business support services, which can help them thrive in a competitive market environment.

Mydesk Fiji, a leading co-working hub in Fiji, is committed to providing a conducive environment for MSMEs to grow and succeed.