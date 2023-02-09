News

WAF loses $23m through non-revenue water

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

February 9, 2023 4:52 pm

The Water Authority of Fiji revealed that non-revenue water costs them a massive $23 million annually.

This was disclosed by Chief Operations Officer Seru Soderberg during the WAF Media Tour in Viria Naitasiri today.

Soderberg says this is due to the ageing WAF infrastructure, among other issues.

“Some of our pipelines are over 50 years old that are still in operation, we will need to replace this. We produce for every 100 percent, right now we are losing 46 percent, we can’t blame anybody, it’s lost through leakages, leaking service pipes, burst mains and also through theft, and we have people that illegally connect our system.”


Chief Operations Officer Seru Soderberg.

Soderberg says while ensuring they meet the ever-increasing water demands, they also ensure that they are compliant.

WAF is working on completing the new Viria Water Project, which will help address the intermittent water supply in the Suva-Nausori corridor.

