WAF completes repair works

[Source: Water Authority of Fiji/Facebook]

The Water Authority of Fiji has completed critical repairs at Headworks 3 in Savura.

WAF had been working on isolating its raw water pipeline to the Tamavua Water Treatment Plant in Savura after a tree trunk washed down by floodwaters early yesterday morning collided with the washout valve of the trunk raw water main, causing the damage.

WAF says it is steadily increasing the inflow into the Tamavua Treatment Plant, working diligently to restore reservoir levels and manage the higher-than-normal turbidity from its Waimanu Raw Water Source.

It says inflow has now been improved to 60 million liters per day, up from the previous 54 MLD.

WAF says they are targeting a full return to normal flow levels within the next 24-48 hours, with continued monitoring of water clarity and conditions permitting.