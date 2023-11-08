WAF addresses Nokonoko leak, motorists to expect delays

[Source: WAF/ Facebook]

The Water Authority of Fiji is currently addressing a leak on Nokonoko Road and aims to complete repairs today.

Following the repairs, the Fiji Roads Authority will commence resurfacing works of the affected area from tonight and continue into tomorrow.

The leak has affected all four lanes, resulting in trafficable lanes being reduced to three at any given time.

FRA has deployed contractors to provide traffic management while the necessary repairs are carried out.

The public are advised that the traffic management plan is subject to change as WAF progresses along the line to repair different sections of the affected area.

The Ratu Dovi Bound lane has been particularly impacted by the leak.

People in the surrounding areas will face water supply disruptions.

These include, 𝗡𝗼𝗸𝗼𝗻𝗼𝗸𝗼 𝗥𝗼𝗮𝗱, 𝗙𝗹𝗲𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗥𝗼𝗮𝗱, 𝗕𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗸𝗶 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗲𝘁, 𝗡𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗹𝗼 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗲𝘁, 𝗞𝗮𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗼𝗻𝗶 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗲𝘁, 𝗪𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗮 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗲𝘁, 𝗦𝗲𝗸𝗼𝘂𝗹𝗮 𝗥𝗼𝗮𝗱, 𝗡𝗮𝗻𝘂𝗸𝘂 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗲𝘁.