Vunicuicui Shiv mandir rejects racism claims after desecration

Members of the Vunicuicui Santan Dharam Shiv Mandir, located outside Labasa town, have condemned claims of racism being involved in the desecration incident that occurred last Monday.

Member Jiten Maharaj says unity among different faiths and races has been key in multiracial communities like Vunicuicui.

This statement is in response to claims and statements shared on social media that Hindu believers are no longer safe in Fiji.

He is urging community members to remain calm and avoid blaming any race, as the case is now being handled by the police.

“No, no, we can’t blame anybody. Because we never see and we live for God. I tell committee members, just forget about that one. Think about God. Just pray for the thing and let the fellow do it… He will punish that fellow who did it. But we don’t know who did. But we can’t say anybody.”

He says the Ramayan book was the only target, as other items, including musical instruments, speakers, and accessories, were left untouched.

Another member, Davendra Prakash, says while this is the first incident in the area, the blame and assumption game should stop, and God will be the only judge on what transpired.

“When we go to the stage Tuesday morning, we see our Ramayana book was stolen. Then I tell all my committees that somebody has torn the book and to report the matter to the police station to investigate who has done this thing and give the punishment. That’s not good.”

Meanwhile, a team from the Fiji Police Force in the North is currently investigating the case.

