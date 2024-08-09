Vuma project under government review

The iTaukei Affairs Minister Ifereimi Vasu has assured that the Vuma housing project in Ovalau is under active consideration.

This is following concerns raised over the housing and office space shortage in Levuka.

The situation in Levuka has become critical with the limited availability of housing and office facilities hampering efforts to diversify and strengthen government presence in the area.

Vasu explains that the government inherited ten key projects from the previous government.

These, he says were selected out of 142 applications with only ten meeting the stringent criteria required for grant approval.

The Vuma housing project, although not initially included is now receiving attention from the Ministry.

Meanwhile, FBC News has confirmed that Vuma Village has recently secured approval to develop a 10-acre parcel of land into a multi-million dollar project.

Koroisutu Clan Leader Usaia Delai has been working on this initiative, overcoming financial hurdles such as land assessment fees.

Delai reveals that a local bank has expressed interest in supporting the project, which aims to create two commercial lots and 32 residential units.

The clan leader reiterates the importance of government support in bringing such ambitious projects to fruition.

He also emphasized the potential for landowners to transform their resources into substantial economic ventures.

As the project moves forward, all eyes are on the government’s next steps in addressing Levuka’s pressing housing needs and ensuring the success of the Vuma development.