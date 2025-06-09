Vuki recognised for outstanding TV storytelling at Media Excellence Award

Mai TV's Isoa Vuki (left).

The people behind a good news bulletin or a meticulously crafted documentary are the unsung heroes of storytelling, those who document stories through the lens.

Isoa Vuki, a Senior Producer at Mai TV, is one such individual.

His work was recognised at the Fiji Achievements for Media Excellence Awards last night, where he scooped three awards: Television Journalist of the Year for his outstanding documentaries, camerawork and commercial production; Best Camera Work in Video and Television for Women of the Sea; and Best Marketing and Advertising TV Spot.

Vuki’s story dates back more than a decade.

He began as a skilled graphic designer in 2001 and 2002 before shifting to camera work, learning the ropes at Pasifika Communications for three years.

It was there that he developed the skills, and the passion, for visual storytelling.

He says it was his six years of work in Papua New Guinea that deepened an already strong commitment to telling impactful stories.

Upon returning to Fiji, he joined Mai TV, his first true home in television production, and a step far from his earlier scope of work.

When asked about the inspiration behind his projects, especially the award-winning Women of the Sea documentary, Vuki says his stories come from the heart, in his own experiences growing up amid struggles and challenges.

“What motivates me a lot is my own background. I was brought up from a low background. All the stories are inspired by what I grew up with.”

He also acknowledged the work of veteran journalists who paved the way, and is optimistic that Fiji’s media industry will continue rising to a standard on par with international media.

His advice to young people, especially those who come from circumstances similar to his, is simple, “be authentic, and be original’. Sm

