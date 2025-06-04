Vosarogo to meet Namosi landowners tomorrow

[File Photo]

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo has clarified that the Namosi Joint Venture project is currently in the exploration phase, with no mining activities underway.

The NJV has submitted a request to renew its Special Prospecting License which the Ministry is presently reviewing.

Vosarogo emphasizes that the government will engage in discussions with the NJV regarding this application.

The proposed renewal has encountered opposition from local landowners, notably the Mataqali Nabukebuke and the landowners’ committee Lomani Au, Maroroi Au (LAMA).

These groups have expressed concerns about environmental degradation and the impact on their livelihoods, citing previous exploration activities that have allegedly led to the loss of biodiversity and agricultural resources.

In response, the Ministry has indicated that further consultations with the landowners are necessary before any decisions on the license renewal are made.

According to the Namosi Provincial Council, the Minister for Lands and Mineral Resource Filimoni Vosarogo will meet the landowners in Namosi tomorrow to further discuss the matter.

