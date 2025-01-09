Vodafone warns parents

Vodafone has issued a warning to parents ahead of the Back-to-School payout on January 15, urging vigilance against scammers targeting the millions expected to flow through the MPAiSA platform.

With the funds meant to support children’s education, Vodafone is emphasizing the need for caution as fraudsters may exploit unsuspecting parents.

The telecommunications giant is encouraging recipients to keep their pay-outs in their MPAiSA wallets and opt for cashless payments like MPAiSA QR.

Article continues after advertisement

They have flagged an increase in fraudulent online deals, particularly on platforms like Facebook, where scammers lure victims with offers that seem too good to be true.

Parents are urged to verify sellers before transferring money, advising them to avoid deals from unfamiliar businesses or personal accounts.

Vodafone reminded users to safeguard their MPAiSA accounts by never sharing their PIN, OTP codes, or mobile devices.