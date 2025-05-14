Vodafone resolves bus card top-up outage

Vodafone Fiji has acknowledged that a power outage, which affected network connectivity for POS terminals used by top-up agents, caused a disruption yesterday afternoon.

This left hundreds of commuters stranded at the Suva Bus Stand.

Many people were unable to top up their e-transport cards, leading to long queues at a small Vodafone booth near the bus stand.

Article continues after advertisement

The situation worsened when the booth closed without notice, leaving people waiting in line.

Vodafone Fiji says the outage was fixed later yesterday evening, and services have since been restored.

To mitigate the issue, Vodafone Fiji has introduced offline top-up capabilities through EFTPOS terminals, allowing top-ups to be processed without an internet connection.

The company is also rolling out a nationwide communication and training program for its top-up agents to ensure they are fully prepared to use the new offline feature.

Vodafone Fiji has also confirmed plans to introduce new features, including QR Pay for bus payments and a mobile app for topping up e-transport cards via smartphones.

This will allow customers to travel without the need of an E-Transport card or to top-up a card.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.