VirtualFlex Fiji to expand its market reach

Minister Faiyaz Koya with the staff of VirtualFlex Solutions Pte Ltd and a few officials.

VirtualFlex Solutions Pte Ltd now has plans to expand its reach in Asia and other Pacific regions.

Manager of Sales and Marketing, Sam Young says they started off with only one customer, and today they have over 150 customers.

He says they have provided services to Government Departments, Private Sector, and Internet Service Providers.

“We have staff who are certified, who are experts in their own fields that can provide these solutions. Our organizations meet these kinds of objectives, you have to work from home, you have to work remotely or you want your IT department to be able to do more stuff, how by providing solutions that will basically improve their infrastructure.”

The company which was established in 2015 specializes in offering Information Technology products.

They currently employ 18 staff who are based at the two branches in Nadi and Suva.