Vendors removed amidst drug concerns

The Suva City Council is committed to the safety of vendors and the public visiting the Suva Market.

SCC Chair Tevita Boseiwaqa says two vendors have been removed for their alleged involvement in drug-related matters.

Boseiwaqa says they noticed that some vendors from the now-dismantled stalls at the bus stand moved to the market.

Article continues after advertisement

They moved with people believed to be trading drugs in the area.

He says these vendors have been identified, and their spaces in the market have been taken away.

The SCC has since given the spaces to two women who are street dwellers but have expressed interest in selling fresh produce in the market.

Boseiwaqa says this move is also part of the SCC’s effort to support street dwellers.

He says the Council will assist them in purchasing their produce to begin selling.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link