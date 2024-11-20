Vanua Levu to be Fiji’s next economic frontier

Groundbreaking ceremony at the NaVualiku Tourism Programme [Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/ Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica says Vanua Levu will be the next frontier of economic development in Fiji.

Kamikamica says the people of the North can expect a lot of tourism-related development in the next 10 years.

He highlights that the NaVualiku Tourism Programme which is supported by the World Bank, is a 10-year multi-phase program valued at around USD 200 million.

He says the project aims to enhance sustainable tourism in the Division.

While speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Vualiku Hotel and Resort in Labasa, Kamikamica says it is not just about building a hotel, as such investments strengthen Fiji’s economic growth and sustainability.

The $10m hotel investment, spearheaded by Vcorp Ltd Directors, will feature a double-storey building with 40 rooms, a swimming pool, a restaurant, and recreational facilities.

“For instance, there were no rooms left in Labasa during the Fiji Day celebrations this year. The project is anticipated to be completed by the end of 2025 and upon its completion it will create approximately 50 employment opportunities for residents in the north.”

Kamikamica says currently, Vanua Levu attracts only four percent of Fiji’s visitors, but this initiative will help unlock its untapped potential.