Crime

Urgent call for public support against escalating drug menace

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

October 15, 2023 7:32 am

The Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police Sakeo Raikaci has stressed the urgent need for a united front to combat the escalating proliferation of both green and white drugs in the country.

Highlighting the concerning surge of drug activity, particularly in rural areas, the Deputy Commissioner urged Fijians to stand united with law enforcement agencies in their battle against this escalating menace.

Furthermore, he acknowledged successful efforts in detecting materials used in drug manufacturing, shedding light on clandestine drug production within the nation.

“When you talk about drugs, both the green and the white and I can say that both white and green are all over because of maybe our border. Our border, there’s some gaps that we need to look into. And the white drugs that are in Fiji right now, I can see there’s a lot of white drugs in Fiji and it is moved to the rural area.”

Raikaci is also urging Fijians to assist law enforcement agencies in their relentless pursuit to eradicate drug-related activities.

“Just assist the police, fighting against drugs, we need to work together. If you have the heart for Fiji, please come on board. Assist the police. Work the police to fight against drugs. If you think about our children, the impact of drugs on our children, the future of our children, these are our future moms and dads, they are future leaders of this government.”

The Acting Deputy Police Commissioner’s appeal resonated with a call for shared responsibility to combat the dire implications of drug abuse on society, particularly its impact on the younger generation.

