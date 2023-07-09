University of Fiji opens Ba Campus

[Source: Fiji Cricket/Facebook]

The University of Fiji opened its Ba campus yesterday.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad while officiating at the opening praised the university’s dedication to advancing education and emphasized the significant role the new campus will play in shaping the minds and careers of the youth in the community.

Prasad highlighted the government’s commitment to the development of the education system, particularly tertiary education, emphasizing the collaborative efforts between the university and the government.

He affirmed that the government values academic freedom and assured that funding for universities across Fiji will never be withheld.

“And this new campus demonstrates the firm commitment of the university and indeed the government working together for the development of this country’s education system, especially tertiary education system, and laying the foundation and good foundation for development in this country.”

The new campus boasts state-of-the-art facilities, including lecture rooms, laboratories, IT labs, and a well-equipped library.

It is specifically designed to cater to students pursuing a Bachelor of Medical and Health Sciences.