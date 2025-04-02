University advocates for autism inclusion

[Source: Supplied]

Persons living with autism should not face discrimination, stigma, or isola-tion at home, in schools, or in accessing their right to equal educational opportunities.

The University of Fiji is urging all stakeholders to play their part in raising awareness about autism, its early detection, and the importance of treating individuals on the autism spectrum with respect and dignity.

Acting Dean of the Umanand Prasad School of Medicine and Health Sciences (UPSM), Dr. Abhijit Gogoi, says autism is a developmental condition known as Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

He emphasized that ASD affects individuals differently, influencing how they think, process information, and interact with their surroundings.

While some may experience challenges with social interactions and commu-nication, others may exhibit repetitive behaviors, intense interests, and sen-sory sensitivities, such as heightened reactions to sounds, lights, or textures.

Dr. Gogoi also highlighted the importance of early screening for autism, as early intervention significantly enhances a child’s ability to develop social, educational, and communication skills.

He urged parents, educators, and medical professionals to recognize the early signs of autism and seek appropriate support for affected children.

The United Nations General Assembly has designated April 2 each year to observe and promote awareness of autism worldwide.

