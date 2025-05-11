Unity key to Fiji’s future: Singh

[Source: Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs & Sugar Industry-Fiji/ Facebook]

No child in Fiji should feel less Fijian because of their ethnicity, religion, or background.

This was the message from Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs Charan Jeath Singh at the 146th Girmit Celebration in Labasa.

Singh urges Fijians to embrace mutual respect by learning their own history and understanding others’.

Article continues after advertisement

He emphasizes that unity and peace remain the foundation of a stronger, more inclusive Fiji.

Singh encouraged Girmit descendants to take pride in their heritage while promoting national unity.

“This theme is a report to be read, regarding history, but to learn from it, and to use it as a beacon to light our path to a better future for all. As we look forward, Fiji should be where no child feels less Fijian because of their ethnicity, religion, or background. Unity, reconciliation, and mutual respect may be the pillars of peace and unity.”

Singh stresses the importance of unity and peace always being the key to a better Fiji.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.