Unity and peace is the only way forward: PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has called for greater unity and a deeper understanding of Girmit history, emphasizing that it is a shared legacy that unites all cultures and ethnicities in Fiji.

While officiating at the closing of the 146th Girmit Commemoration in Labasa, the Prime Minister underscored the importance of embracing unity and peace for a better Fiji.

He stressed that Girmitiya descendants have lived long enough in Fiji to know that unity and peace will lead the nation toward a brighter future.

He further emphasized that the Girmitiya story is not solely that of the Fijian community of Indian descent, it is now Fiji’s story, and a major part of the nation’s history.

“To intermingle, our history may have been different. Now we go fast forward for 146 years; we need to focus not on what divides us, but rather on what unites us. On humanity, the sense of give and take, on compromise, on unity, and a sense of belonging. We have lived together long enough to know that unity and peace will lead us to a good future. The banner of one nation, one destiny, is the only viable way forward.”

As part of the commemorations, PM Rabuka also honored 27 Girmitiya descendants in recognition of their contributions to their communities and to national development.

The celebrations, held at Subrail Park in Labasa following a vibrant march through the town, were attended by hundreds of residents, including civil servants, religious organizations, cabinet ministers, and members of the dip-lomatic corps.

