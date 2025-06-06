UniFiji joins global push to end plastic pollution

[ Source: Unifiji/ Website ]

The University of Fiji reinforced its commitment to tackling plastic pollution as it marked World Environment Day 2025.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Shaista Shameem said plastic waste had continued to increase on land and in oceans, damaging ecosystems, harming biodiversity and threatening food security.

She said urgent change was needed, even if it meant rethinking the role of plastic in daily life.

In line with its 2022–2026 Strategic Plan, the University focused on driving awareness through education, advocacy, and partnerships.

It established the Ecological and Climate Crises Legal Institute (ECCLI) to strengthen environmental resilience and train future Pacific leaders.

The University also partnered with the Pacific Recycling Foundation to support recyclable collection at its Saweni and Samabula campuses.

Professor Shameem said this helped promote responsible behaviour, but noted there was little visible proof that recycling was happening at the scale required.

She urged students and staff to avoid purchasing bottled water unless there was clear evidence of recycling, adding that the University was exploring ways to eliminate plastics from its campuses.

UniFiji also backed the proposed Global Plastic Pollution Treaty under negotiation by the United Nations and committed to aligning its local efforts with global sustainability goals.

